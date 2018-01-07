Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Slated for unrestricted free agency
Gabbert will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Following the retirements of quarterback Carson Palmer and head coach Bruce Arians, the Cardinals are starting from scratch from a scheme standpoint, which will be dictated by whoever GM Steve Keim brings in to replace Arians. As such, the quarterback room will have a different look from 2017, with Arians' favorite and unrestricted free agent Drew Stanton (torn ACL) almost certainly out of the picture. Gabbert could be in the same boat after an uninspiring run as Arizona's starting QB for five games this season. Overall, he completed just 55.6 percent of his throws for 1,086 yards and six touchdowns versus six interceptions. The 28-year-old will learn of his fate at some point in the coming months.
