Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Starting against Texans
Gabbert will start Sunday's game in Houston, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Drew Stanton seems to be recovering from a knee sprain quicker than originally expected, but the Cardinals still plan on starting Gabbert against a struggling Houston defense. It's not entirely clear how much of the decision is based on Stanton's health and how much is due to the team's desire to evaluate Gabbert in a game situation. Per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin suggest Friday that Gabbert could be the team's quarterback of the future. Goodwin is probably getting a bit ahead of himself, but Gabbert does at least have a nice opportunity to earn a second start, facing a Houston defense that's allowed three straight quarterbacks to go over 300 yards with multiple touchdowns.
