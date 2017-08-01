Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Starting HOF game
Gabbert will start and play the first half of Thursday's Hall of Fame game versus the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton taking a seat, along with the rest of the starters, Gabbert will be given the first opportunity to direct the offense. Gabbert has been in the system since mid-May, but his previous stops in Jacksonville and San Francisco were less than inspiring, as he averaged 171 yards per game and compiled a 38:37 TD:INT ratio across 43 games. Once Gabbert steps off the field at halftime, fellow reserve Trevor Knight will be under center.
More News
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Signs with Arizona•
-
49ers' Blaine Gabbert: Finishes year inactive•
-
49ers' Blaine Gabbert: Inactive in Week 17 versus Seahawks•
-
49ers' Blaine Gabbert: Inactive against Falcons in Week 15•
-
49ers' Blaine Gabbert: Will serve as backup Sunday•
-
49ers' Blaine Gabbert: Unimpressive after replacing Kaepernick•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....