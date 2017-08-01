Gabbert will start and play the first half of Thursday's Hall of Fame game versus the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton taking a seat, along with the rest of the starters, Gabbert will be given the first opportunity to direct the offense. Gabbert has been in the system since mid-May, but his previous stops in Jacksonville and San Francisco were less than inspiring, as he averaged 171 yards per game and compiled a 38:37 TD:INT ratio across 43 games. Once Gabbert steps off the field at halftime, fellow reserve Trevor Knight will be under center.