Coach Bruce Arians said Gabbert still has a long ways to go in his bid to usurp Drew Stanton, Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com reports.

Gabbert started the Hall of Fame Game and completed 11 of 14 passes for 185 yards, leading Arizona to touchdowns on its first two drives. It was as good of a start as he could've hoped for, but the former first-rounder still faces an uphill battle due to Stanton's ample experience working in Arians' offensive system. Even if Gabbert doesn't win the backup job, a strong preseason might convince Arians to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.