Gabbert remains the Cardinals' No. 3 quarterback, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

When asked about a potential QB controversy between Drew Stanton and Gabbert on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians was defiantly in Stanton's corner as the backup to Carson Palmer, likely due to his experience within the offense. The question was somewhat valid due to Gabbert directing the offense on six scoring drives in three preseason games, including four for touchdowns. His overall line is also fair -- 30 for 48 for 412 yards and one touchdown versus one interception -- but indecisiveness has reigned, as evidenced by eight sacks taken. It'll be interesting to see if Gabbert's performance will force the Cardinals to keep three signal-callers on the 53-man roster.