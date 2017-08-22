Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Still No. 3 quarterback
Gabbert remains the Cardinals' No. 3 quarterback, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
When asked about a potential QB controversy between Drew Stanton and Gabbert on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians was defiantly in Stanton's corner as the backup to Carson Palmer, likely due to his experience within the offense. The question was somewhat valid due to Gabbert directing the offense on six scoring drives in three preseason games, including four for touchdowns. His overall line is also fair -- 30 for 48 for 412 yards and one touchdown versus one interception -- but indecisiveness has reigned, as evidenced by eight sacks taken. It'll be interesting to see if Gabbert's performance will force the Cardinals to keep three signal-callers on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Still fighting uphill battle•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Stars in Hall of Fame Game•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Starting HOF game•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Signs with Arizona•
-
49ers' Blaine Gabbert: Finishes year inactive•
-
49ers' Blaine Gabbert: Inactive in Week 17 versus Seahawks•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...