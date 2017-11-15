Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Takes most first-team reps
Gabbert handled most of the reps with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gabbert's standing has been elevated due to injuries to Arizona's top two signal callers. With Carson Palmer (arm) on IR, Drew Stanton has started back-to-back games, but last Thursday against the Seahawks, he sustained a sprained knee. Stanton is progressing through the ailment, practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, but the Cardinals seem to be preparing for the prospect of Gabbert under center this Sunday at Houston. Expect a decision to be made by the end of the week.
