Gabbert completed 22 of 34 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston. He added 13 yards rushing on three carries.

After a quiet first quarter, Gabbert couldn't have looked much better in the middle of the game, connecting with Larry Fitzgerald on a 20-yard back-shoulder touchdown and then a pair of scores to Ricky Seals-Jones. He fell apart late while trying to lead an Arizona comeback, tossing a pair of picks in the game's final seven minutes. Even with a rough ending, however, Gabbert showed the ability to at least keep Arizona's offense moving with Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton both down.