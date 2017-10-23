Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: To serve as backup quarterback
Gabbert will serve as the Cardinals' backup quarterback with Carson Palmer (arm) ruled out at least eight weeks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Despite Gabbert boasting more experience as a starting quarterback over the course of his NFL career, the Cardinals will move forward with long-time backup Drew Stanton in Palmer's absence. Gabbert last started the first five games of the season for the 49ers last year and threw five touchdowns and six interceptions before being benched.
