Gabbert completed 17 of 26 passes for 178 yards while rushing four times for 12 yards during Sunday's 12-7 victory over the Titans.

Gabbert struggled to get into any sort of rhythm in the first half, leading his team to just 64 yards of total offense thanks to a number of errant passes and four costly sacks -- including one where Gabbert simply ran out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage. Although he failed to reach the end zone before the final whistle, Gabbert proceeded to orchestrate four scoring drives in the second half that just so happened to be enough for Arizona to pull out the victory. If the Missouri product retains the Cardinals' starting quarterback for another week, he'll draw a matchup with a middling Redskins defense that's about league average against the pass in most significant defensive categories. However, after posting a 1:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio across his past two starts while absorbing 15 sacks along the way, Gabbert is best left on the waiver wire for fantasy purposes.