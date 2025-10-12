The Cardinals placed Gillikin on injured reserve Saturday due to a back injury, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Gillikin appeared on Thursday's practice report due to a back injury, which is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. He'll be required to miss at least the next four games, making Week 11 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 16 the earliest he is eligible to be reinstated off IR. Pat O'Donnell will serve as the Cardinals' punter against the Colts on Sunday and for as long as Gillikin is shelved.