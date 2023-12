The Cardinals activated Price (quadriceps) to their active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The 25-year-old cornerback is still listed as questionable for Sunday's affair, but it seems as he's been trending in the right direction to play, as he's gone from back-to-back limited sessions to open the Cardinals' week of practice to a full workload Friday. Price has appeared in four games for Arizona this season, playing all 91 of his snaps on special teams.