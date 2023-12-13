Price (undisclosed) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Price has missed the minimum four games and could return as soon as Sunday against the 49ers. However, he does have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be moved back to the 53-man roster. The Norfolk State product was strictly a special teams contributor before the injury and would likely fill that role once again when he returns to the active roster.