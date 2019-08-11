The Cardinals activated Williams (back) off the physically unable to perform list Sunday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams had been dealing with a back injury up to this point, but was finally cleared by team doctors. The 26-year-old saw 85 defensive snaps last year for the Cardinals, and was a factor on special teams, recording 192 kick-return yards. Expect the Texas A&M product to vie for a roster spot now that he's fully healthy.