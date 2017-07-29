Williams is competing with Justin Bethel (knee) for the starting cornerback spot opposite Patrick Peterson, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams isn't exactly off to a great start in the first week of training camp. First, the 2016 third-round selection was listed behind Bethel on the Cardinals' initial depth chart of training camp, according to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. To make matters worse, Williams didn't work with the first team defense when Bethel sat out Friday's practice due to a knee concern, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. Instead, Zamort filled in for the veteran. While Williams may be in a "competition" in name, signs already appear to indicate that Bethel will be a starter, assuming he's healthy.