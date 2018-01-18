Cardinals' Brandon Williams: Minimal defensive role in 2017
Williams had two assisted tackles in 16 games for the Cardinals in 2017.
Williams logged three starts in his rookie season last year and appeared primed for an increased defensive role in 2017, but managed only one defensive snap for the season. The 2016 third-round pick will need to impress in training camp in order to get back on track for the 2018 season
