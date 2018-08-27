Cardinals' Brandon Williams: Nursing ankle injury
Williams is dealing with an apparent ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams was held out of Sunday's preseason contest due to the ankle issue. The Cardinals are hoping Williams will be able to suit up for Thursday's preseason finale as they hope to further evaluate his worth. As it currently stands, Williams seems to be on the roster bubble.
