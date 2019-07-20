Cardinals' Brandon Williams: Set to miss time
Williams is dealing with a back injury and was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
There's no mention as to how severe the injury may be, so it's possible Williams could wind up missing some time. The 26-year-old played in 85 defensive snaps last year but was a minor factor on special teams, recording 192 kick-return yards. Williams figures to be in contention for a spot on the 53-man roster with Tramaine Brock, Chris Jones and Nate Brooks.
