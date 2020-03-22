Cardinals' Brett Hundley: Back in Arizona
Hundley signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hundley operated as the team's backup behind Kyler Murray in 2019, seeing most of his action in Week 16 when Murray exited with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old completed five of 11 passes for 49 yards and rushed seven times for 41 yards in three appearances during the 2019 season. Hundley will likely operate as the team's backup again for the 2020 campaign.
