Cardinals' Brett Hundley: Finishes off Sunday's win
Hundley entered Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seahawks midway through the third quarter after Kyler Murray left with a strained hamstring, finishing the afternoon by completing four of nine passes for 49 yards and adding 35 rushing yards on six carries.
The Cards' backup QB wasn't particularly effective, but with Kenyan Drake having another big day on the ground, the team didn't need much offense from its passing game. Given that Arizona is long out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be a surprise if Murray gets shut down for Week 17 and Hundley -- who had seen only three snaps all year coming into Sunday -- gets the start against the Rams.
