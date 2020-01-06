Cardinals' Brett Hundley: Gets minimal work in 2019
Hundley completed five of 11 passes for 49 yards and rushed seven times for 41 yards in three appearances during the 2019 season.
Hundley received most of his work Week 16 when Kyler Murray exited with a hamstring injury, but otherwise the latter led the Cardinals offense for the vast majority of his rookie campaign. An upcoming unrestricted free agent, Hundley likely is poised for a backup role, at best, wherever he lands this offseason.
