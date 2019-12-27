Brett Hundley is preparing for the possibility of replacing Kyler Murray (hamstring) as the Cardinals' starting quarterback Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Murray is listed as questionable and considered to be a game-day decision. The Cardinals seem to be preparing for the rookie to miss the season finale, as Hundley received most of the practice reps this week, while another signal-caller in Drew Anderson promoted from the practice squad. A road matchup with the Rams doesn't look great on paper for Hundley, but there's been some talk of Los Angeles coach Sean McVay resting key players or at least limiting their snaps.