Cardinals' Brett Toth: Hits NFI list
The Cardinals placed Toth (illness) on the non-football injury list Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Toth's placement on the NFI list allows the Cardinals to formally activate Patrick Peterson to the 53-man roster. The 23-year-old offensive tackle did not play any snaps this season, so his absence doesn't carry any significant fantasy repercussions.
