Cardinals' Brice Butler: Lands deal in desert
The Cardinals and Butler reached agreement on a two-year contract Monday, James Jones of NFL Network reports.
Despite experiencing a coaching change in the offseason, the organization continues to have a need for speed in its wideout corps. Owner of a 4.37 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in 2013, Butler utilized his wheels to produce 18.5 yards per catch as a member of the Cowboys the past three years. He's a big play waiting to happen, but he also boasts a woeful 45.9 percent catch rate in his career, so consistency is not his calling card. Expect Butler to reside behind at least Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson and J.J. Nelson in a passing attack led by free-agent addition Sam Bradford this season.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...