The Cardinals and Butler reached agreement on a two-year contract Monday, James Jones of NFL Network reports.

Despite experiencing a coaching change in the offseason, the organization continues to have a need for speed in its wideout corps. Owner of a 4.37 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in 2013, Butler utilized his wheels to produce 18.5 yards per catch as a member of the Cowboys the past three years. He's a big play waiting to happen, but he also boasts a woeful 45.9 percent catch rate in his career, so consistency is not his calling card. Expect Butler to reside behind at least Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson and J.J. Nelson in a passing attack led by free-agent addition Sam Bradford this season.