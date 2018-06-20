Cardinals' Brice Butler: May need to earn roster spot
Butler hopes to compete the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver job, but he failed to impress during the offseason program and isn't a lock to make the Week 1 roster, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.
The competition is wide open behind Larry Fitzgerald, with Butler, J.J. Nelson, Christian Kirk and Chad Williams all viable candidates for the second and third spots on the depth chart. Butler provided an occasional deep threat for Dallas the past three seasons, catching 43 of 81 targets for 794 yards and six touchdowns in 36 games. The 28-year-old seems ill suited for a high-volume role, but the same can probably be said of Nelson, the other veteran of the bunch. Butler's two-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cardinals only includes $500,000 guaranteed, per OverTheCap.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury bounce-back players for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players who missed time in 2017 due to significant injuries and what...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Freeman
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...