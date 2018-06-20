Butler hopes to compete the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver job, but he failed to impress during the offseason program and isn't a lock to make the Week 1 roster, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

The competition is wide open behind Larry Fitzgerald, with Butler, J.J. Nelson, Christian Kirk and Chad Williams all viable candidates for the second and third spots on the depth chart. Butler provided an occasional deep threat for Dallas the past three seasons, catching 43 of 81 targets for 794 yards and six touchdowns in 36 games. The 28-year-old seems ill suited for a high-volume role, but the same can probably be said of Nelson, the other veteran of the bunch. Butler's two-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cardinals only includes $500,000 guaranteed, per OverTheCap.