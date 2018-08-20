Cardinals' Brice Butler: May practice this week
Coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Butler (foot) returns to practice this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Butler entered training camp as the No. 2 wide receiver on the depth chart, but he's been hindered by circumstance throughout training camp and the preseason. First, he started in the Cards' first exhibition but wasn't targeted on eight offensive snaps. He was later sidelined for the second preseason game due to a foot injury. The combination of the two has allowed 2018 second-round pick Christian Kirk and second-year pro Chad Williams to climb the ladder to the No. 2 and No. 3 spots among Arizona wideouts behind Larry Fitzgerald. Butler will have to rid himself of the foot issue in order to play next Sunday in Dallas. If his practice participation this week is any indication -- light work Sunday and Monday, per Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic and Urban -- Butler may be too far behind the eight ball to have a significant role at the start of the regular season.
