Cardinals' Brice Butler: Returns from foot injury
Butler (foot) caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Cowboys.
He may not have done much on the stat sheet, but Butler at least proved his health after missing some practice time with a foot injury. He'll likely enter the regular season somewhere between fourth and sixth on the depth chart at wide receiver.
