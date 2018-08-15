Cardinals' Brice Butler: Sitting out Friday with foot injury
Butler won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Saints due to a foot injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Any missed opportunity for a wide receiver is significant in Arizona, where a host of players are taking part in a wide-open competition for roles behind Larry Fitzgerald. Butler's absence should free up more first-half reps for J.J. Nelson, Christian Kirk and Chad Williams.
