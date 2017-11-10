Golden (groin) is listed as active Thursday against the Seahawks.

For the second game in a row, Golden is available to head coach Bruce Arians after nursing a groin injury in practice. On Sunday, Golden logged a season-low six snaps, two of them on offense, meaning he holds little relevance in an offense directed by journeyman quarterback Drew Stanton.

