Golden caught his lone target for a 35-yard gain in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Dallas.

With Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown (quad) and Jamon Brown (knee) all held out, Golden and Jeremy Ross got playing time early in the game, as did J.J. Nelson. Given that third-round pick Chad Williams is a roster lock, the likes of Golden, Ross and Aaron Dobson (hamstring) may find themselves battling for a single roster spot. The 29-year-old Golden has bounced between Arizona's practice squad and active roster since 2013, catching 13 passes in 33 regular-season games.