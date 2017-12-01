Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Cleared for Week 13
Golden (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Golden put in a full practice Friday, which was likely enough for the Cardinals to give him clearance for Sunday after the wideout missed the Week 12 win over the Jaguars with the injury he's been battling for nearly a month. With only five receptions for 70 yards in 10 games this season, Golden shouldn't be expected to see many looks in the Cardinals' passing attack the rest of the way.
