Golden (groin) is considered questionable for the Cardinals' Week 12 game versus the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Golden was unable to participate in both Thursday and Friday's practices, so he appears to be more on the doubtful side of his questionable designation. Primarily a special teams contributor, a potential absence does not figure to affect the Cardinals' offense. Final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be determined until closer to game-time.