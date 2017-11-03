Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Downgraded to nonparticipant Thursday
Golden didn't take part in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Golden was a limited participant in the Cardinals' first practice of the week Wednesday, so the downgrade in his involvement a day later doesn't portend well for his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers. The Cardinals will wait and see what Golden's able to do at Friday's session before determining his designation heading into Sunday, but even if his health checks out fine, the wideout isn't expected to have a significant role in the Cardinals' offensive game plan. Golden's three catches in the Cardinals' last game Oct. 22 against the Rams represented a season-high total.
