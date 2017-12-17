Golden broke his arm in Sunday's game against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Golden's main contributions are as a return man, since he has just five receptions for 70 yards this season. With a broken arm, though, Golden's season is effectively over, so Kerwynn Williams likely will take over return duties, while Chad Williams shifts up a spot on the wideout's side of the depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories