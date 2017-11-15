Golden (groin) practiced fully Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For the first time since Week 1, Golden was contained entirely to special teams last Thursday versus the Seahawks, earning 11 snaps on the various units. Because fellow wideout John Brown is dealing with a back injury, there's a chance Golden gets onto the field on offense this weekend. Having said that, Golden's game log includes just five receptions (on eight targets) for 70 yards, so he holds next to no appeal.