Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Inactive Week 12
Golden (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Golden joins John Brown (turf toe) and Carlton Agudosi (coach's decision in street clothes, leaving Larry Fitzgerald, Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson and rookie Chad Williams as the only active wideouts. In the end, Golden's special teams role will likely fall on D.J. Foster's shoulders.
