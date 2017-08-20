Play

Golden (groin) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Golden is looking to hang onto a roster spot as a depth wide receiver and kick returner. This injury has been hindering Golden since Monday, and his next chance to play is Aug. 26 in Atlanta -- an important game if he wants to solidify his Week 1 spot on the depth chart.

