Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Not likely to play Saturday
Golden (groin) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Golden is looking to hang onto a roster spot as a depth wide receiver and kick returner. This injury has been hindering Golden since Monday, and his next chance to play is Aug. 26 in Atlanta -- an important game if he wants to solidify his Week 1 spot on the depth chart.
