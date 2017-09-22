Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Offensive snaps expected Monday
With John Brown (quadriceps) unlikely to suit up Monday against the Cowboys, Golden will likely remain involved in the offense in Week 3.
After playing solely on special teams in the regular-season opener, Golden picked up 20 of 66 offensive snaps in Week 2, when he tallied a 29-yard gain on his sole reception. A similar snap count will come to pass Monday if Brown is sidelined again, but Larry Fitzgerald (62), Jaron Brown (50) and J.J. Nelson (50) comprise the top three spots at wideout, so Golden will be hard-pressed to earn more reps without another body going down.
