Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Placed on IR
Golden (arm) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The roster move was fully expected after Golden fractured his arm in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins and required surgery a day later to address the injury. According to Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com, Golden will need 3-to-4 months to recover from surgery, which could result in the wideout drawing limited interest when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He'll finish the 2017 campaign with five catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns across 13 appearances.
