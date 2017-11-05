Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Playing Sunday
Golden (groin) is active for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Golden and fellow fringe wideout Chad Williams followed up Wednesday's limited practice with no activity both Thursday and Friday, but only the former is available Sunday. While he'll round out the receiving corps, Golden will make his primary contribution on special teams.
