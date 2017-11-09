Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Questionable for Thursday
Golden (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Golden was limited in practice this week after playing six snaps (two offensive) in last Sunday's win over the 49ers. The 29-year-old would likely see a similar workload if able to play Thursday. Chad Williams (back) would likely step in for said snaps if Golden cannot play, but he is also listed as questionable.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Playing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Downgraded to nonparticipant Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Offensive snaps expected Monday•
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Not likely to play Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Tending to groin injury•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...