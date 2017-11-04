Golden (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Golden started off the week in a limited fashion but did not participate Thursday and Friday, putting his status for Sunday in serious doubt. The 29-year-old is unlikely to see significant offensive snaps regardless with the top of the Cardinals' receiving corps currently healthy, but he will likely be a game-day decision this week.