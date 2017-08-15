Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Tending to groin injury
Golden missed Monday's practice due to a groin injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Outside of Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown, the Cardinals' receiving corps has underwhelmed in the mind of head coach Bruce Arians. Golden's experience in the system is likely helping his cause, but any injury could hinder his ability to land one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. Fortunately, three preseason games remain to make an impact on the coaching staff.
