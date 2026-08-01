Cardinals' Brodric Martin: Signs with Arizona

The Cardinals signed Martin (undisclosed) to a contract Friday, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Martin was one of four players that the Cardinals hosted for a tryout Friday, and the team was impressed enough to sign the Western Kentucky product. Martin has appeared in only six regular-season games since being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He'll have the opportunity to compete for a depth spot at defensive tackle behind presumptive starters Walter Nolen and Roy Lopez.