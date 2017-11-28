Cardinals' Bronson Hill: Promoted to 53-man roster
The Cardinals promoted Hill from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Signed to the practice squad last week, Hill will earn a larger paycheck due to another injury within the backfield. The move was necessitated by the cracked ribs suffered by Kerwynn Williams, who is expected to miss some time. Moving forward, the Cardinals will continue to trust in Adrian Peterson as the lead back, while D.J. Foster handles pass-catching work and Elijhaa Penny serves as a special teamer. As a result, Hill should be a game-day inactive as long as he's on the 53-man.
