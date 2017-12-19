The Cardinals signed Hill to a contract Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona cut Hill loose prior to Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins, but he'll be brought back as insurance at running back after starter Kerwynn Williams sustained a quadriceps injury in the contest. Even if Williams is ruled out for Arizona's Week 16 game against the Giants, D.J. Foster and Elijhaa Penny would likely factor more prominently into the backfield mix than Hill.