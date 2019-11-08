Play

The Cardinals placed Reed (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Reed's campaign now comes to an early end due to a hamstring issue. The 32-year-old veteran played a depth role in all nine games this season, recording one sack and eight tackles (four solo). The Cardinals have promoted Pete Robertson from the practice squad to replace Reed on the 53-man roster.

