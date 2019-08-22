Hector was acquired by the Cardinals from the Eagles for safety Rudy Ford on Thursday, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Hector joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 draft and spent the bulk of the season on the practice squad. The 24-year-old should battle for a reserve role at defensive end with his new team and will likely have an increased chance of making the 53-man roster.