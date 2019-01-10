Cardinals' Bryant Mitchell: Inks deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Mitchell to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.
Mitchell spent the last three years playing in the CLF, including a 2018 breakout campaign in which he logged 60 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old will now work to translate his skills to the NFL-level, and attempt to carve out a depth role with the Cardinals this offseason.
