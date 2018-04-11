Williams signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

The Cardinals needed more depth at tight end after letting Troy Niklas (Patriots) walk in free agency. Williams, who's now on his fifth NFL team entering his third season, will have a chance to claim the No. 3 role behind Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) and Ricky Seals-Jones. It helps that he's familiar with Arizona's new head coach, Steve Wilks, who was Carolina's defensive coordinator when Williams spent last summer's training camp with the Panthers.