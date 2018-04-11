Williams signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

The Cardinals needed more depth at tight end after letting Troy Niklas walk in free agency. Williams, who's now with his fifth organization in three years as a professional, will have a chance to claim the No. 3 role behind Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) and Ricky Seals-Jones. It helps that he's familiar with Arizona's new head coach, Steve Wilks, who was Carolina's defensive coordinator when Williams spent training camp with the Panthers last summer.